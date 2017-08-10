HomeNews

Proposed cuts to employer PAYE costs

by |

Employers may soon see a reduction in the cost of administering PAYE information after a tax officials’ paper was released which puts a number of new options on the table.

Revenue Minister Judith Collins welcomed the report – which is seeking feedback on the proposals – and said some employers were still incurring unnecessary costs.

“We are aware that certain aspects of PAYE, such as correcting simple errors and sending that information to Inland Revenue, are still largely manual,” she said. “This can impose excessive compliance costs on business.”

A tax bill currently before Parliament contains suggestions for reducing employers’ PAYE compliance costs by integrating the PAYE process into normal business activity.

Further proposals released yesterday would make the task of correcting PAYE information errors easier by allowing employers to use payroll software to make corrections to already filed returns, or in some circumstances, to make corrections in a subsequent return.

However, the proposals would not mean that all employers would need to shift to digital services.

“It’s important that all businesses should benefit from simplified PAYE error correction processes,” said Collins. “For that reason, employers who currently file through Inland Revenue’s website or on paper could continue to do so.

“Employers would be able to access their filed returns through myIR to correct their records, and paper-based error correction forms would continue to be available to employers for the foreseeable future,” she added.

MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRD Forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRD TV

HRD TV

Stu Robertson CEO at Team Up Events says the traditional per ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2017 Key Media Pty Ltd