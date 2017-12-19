Queen gives surprisingly frugal staff gifts

Many employers give staff gifts to celebrate Christmas but it seems the royal family are reluctant to spend big after palace representatives confirmed the surprisingly frugal offering from the Queen.The official website of the royal family has revealed that the Queen gives a Christmas pudding to each and every member of her 1,500-strong workforce.The puddings, which are accompanied by a greeting card from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, have previously been supplied from luxury retailers Harrods and Fortnum & Mason.However, reports claim the gifts are now supplied by budget supermarket Tesco’s at a cost of just £8 (NZD $15.36) – a move which comes as the royal family increasingly tries to cut costs.While the gift may seem a little miserly, it’s actually a long-held tradition handed down by the Queen’s father, King George VI and his father, George V.UK-based magazine ‘Hello!’ also reported that longer-standing members of staff receive vouchers as well as the traditional Christmas dessert."The handing out of Christmas vouchers to staff is regiment, with the most senior household staff going first, followed by clerks and then domestic workers and gardeners,” the magazine reported.