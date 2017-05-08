Spark denies mass job cuts

Telecommunications giant Spark has played down rumours of impending job cuts after staff expressed concerns that as many 1,000 positions could go.

The New Zealand Herald reported this morning that employees are expecting an announcement within the next few hours with many believing redundancies will be on the agenda.

“[That’s’ simply not the case,” said a spokesperson for Spark. However, he also admitted the firm is in a constant state of flux – as many organisations are today.

"At a company of our size operating in such a fast-changing industry, there's always change going [on] within some areas of Spark,” he said.

“Our business has changed enormously in recent years and the one thing we can say for sure is that it will continue to do so,” he added.

The company representative also said Spark’s policy was not to comment on business decisions that affected staffing numbers.

"We disclose our staff numbers on a biannual basis as part of our financial reporting and we don't tend to comment beyond this,” he said.

Spark's staff numbers have increased in the past year – in December 2016 it had 5,943 full-time workers, up from 5,324 in December 2015.

