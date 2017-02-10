St John reaches agreement with First Union

St John has finally been able to come to an agreement with First Union after months of negotiations left both sides frustrated.

First Union, which represents over half the operational staff at St John, confirmed it will be taking an offer of settlement to its members with a recommendation to accept.

The new agreement is said to addresses additional increases in pay and improved leave provisions – issues which were raised by First Union after rejecting a previous offer, despite other unions accepting the deal.

Last month, relations between St John and First Union became tense as the first-aid provider warned it would dock the wages of any employee who refused to wear their uniform as part of strike action.

"It is important ambulance officers are identifiable in an emergency environment where circumstances can change rapidly," clinical operations director, Norma Lane said at the time. "Not complying is a health and safety risk not only to the employee but to fellow officers and other emergency workers.”

Now, St Johns as said it is looking forward to “building a more constructive working relationship with employee representatives” and is putting measures in place to improve rapport.

“To support this new era, St John has established a Joint Consultative Forum with proportional representation from all unions to proactively focus on contemporary issues facing St John and its staff,” the company confirmed in a statement.

Recent stories:

Employment law predictions for 2017

Will religious training be the next L&D trend?

Why you should encourage ‘unexpected breaks’