Tentative agreement for fast food giant

by |

Fast food giant Restaurant Brands has finally reached a tentative agreement with union representatives, following months of negotiations.

“The overall package of terms and conditions of our employees is better than our competitors in the sector and includes a faster pathway for new employees to increase their skills and build their careers,” said group CEO Russel Creedy.

The new deal will see wages across all job rates increase by between 60 cents per hour and $1 per hour, effective from 1 April 2017. An earlier agreement which included a minimum pay rise of 50 cents per hour was rejected by Unite Union in April.

If ratified, the latest collective agreement will also see new Carl’s Jr. and KFC workers’ pay rise to $16.87 per hour once they’ve completed basic training while a Starbucks barista will earn $17.18 an hour.

From April, the firm will also abolish youth rates and all entry level positions will be paid $15.85 an hour – 10 cents more than the adult minimum wage set by the government. The average hourly wage rate for Restaurant Brands staff is approximately $17.70/hr for ordinary time worked.

Creedy also noted that Restaurant Brands was the first major employer in the fast food sector to scrap zero-hour contracts and negotiate fixed schedules for staff.

