The skill which could put you in high-demand

The CEO of a leading business analytics firm has said there’s one skill in particular which will make any professional highly sought after in the next few years – including HR heads.
“Anyone making investment in analytics and digital analytics, no matter what department, will most certainly reap the rewards in the very near future,” says Aleetza Senn, CEO of Sparkline.
Senn, who’s worked at the likes of Google
and YouTube, says the data and analytics arena is moving so rapidly that even professionals with just 6-12 months’ knowledge of a new tool are setting themselves ahead of the pack.
“Anyone with these skills is already in high demand because there isn’t a lot to pick from and there isn’t a lot of history in this area,” she tells HRD.
“I would encourage everyone to put their net out to prepare themselves and I think companies should be encouraging their employees to do the same,” she continues.
As proof of Senn’s point, the firm has operated a graduate program for the past four years which seeks to teach “digital analytics 101” to a select number of applicants.
Run in partnership with Google
, the program has led to advanced career success for the 100 participants who have graduated.
“Everyone that’s gone through that program has been offered jobs after they’ve graduated that program and every one of them has a salary higher than what they would have if they simply graduated from their course and went out to the workforce,” says Senn.
“It really proves the case than even basic knowledge about digital analytics is an incredibly sought-after skill.”
