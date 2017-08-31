Top CEOs respond to Hurricane Harvey

A number of America’s most prominent employers are pledging their support for storm-stricken staff as Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc across the greater Houston area.

Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the ongoing natural disaster in an email to employees and said the company was matching employee donations two-for-one.

“Thanks to your generosity and that of our users, Apple has helped raise more than $1 million in just the past few days,” he wrote in a message to staff. “That’s in addition to the $2 million Apple pledged to the Red Cross over the weekend.”

Texas is home to more than 8,700 Apple employees and Cook said the company’s global crisis management team is working to support those directly affected by the flooding.

“Our thoughts are with our employees in the storm zone and the millions of people whose lives have been disrupted by rain, wind and floods,” he added.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munos has also pledged as much as $1 million of his own money to match donations to the company’s employee-relief fund.

“We are all in this together, which is why I will personally match your contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million,” Munoz said in a letter to employees.

The Chicago-based airline and its customers have also raised more than $1 million for a broader public relief effort for Houston, which included a $200,000 contribution by United.

Coca-Cola has also pledged $1 million to the relief efforts and said it would be working with the Red Cross and other organisations to donate water, milk and additional beverages to those affected.

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages employs more than 2,000 people in southeast Texas area – both in distribution centres and offices.

"Our Coca-Cola family lives and works in the areas impacted by this unprecedented storm and they know just how important it is to help our neighbours when they need it the most," said Mark Schortman, president and CEO of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

The Home Depot has also committed $1 million to the cause with the funds set to be distrubted through several non-profit partners including the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

"Our hearts and full support go out to our communities, customers and associates that are being impacted by Hurricane Harvey," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "The Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot volunteers will work alongside our disaster relief partners to assist the people and areas impacted by this catastrophic storm."

Google, Amazon and Facebook are also among the major firms making impressive corporate donations and each promised to match employee donations up to $1 million.