HomeNews

Top firms under pressure to reveal CEO pay

by |

Top Kiwi firms are now under increased pressure to reveal exactly how much their CEO earns after the New Zealand Stock Exchange finally completed a revamp of its industry rules.

Finalised today, the NZX corporate governance code recommends companies disclose the remuneration arrangement in place for their chief executive in the annual report – those that fail to do so will have to justify their decision.

The NZX recommendation includes stating a CEO’s base salary, short term incentives, long term incentives and bonus payments as well as the performance criteria used to determine performance-based payments.

Due to come into force from October 1, the change will bring New Zealand in line with Australia where listed companies must be transparent about executive compensation.

New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority has been quick to welcome the new guidelines and Simone Robbers – the organization’s director of strategy and risk – called the updated code a “positive step in improving standards of corporate governance” for New Zealand’s listed companies.

“It’s critical to ensure New Zealand’s listed companies are in line with international standards of corporate governance,” she added.

Recent stories:

Does HR have a right to know when staff face criminal charges?

PwC drops degree requirement

The benefit that could change an employee’s life

MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRM Online forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRM ONLINE TV

HRM ONLINE TV

The Living Wage Movement has gained traction globally in rec ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2017 Key Media Pty Ltd