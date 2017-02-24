Top HR figures recognised at record-breaking awards

Hundreds of industry heads were at Auckland’s SkyCity Convention Centre last night where the Human Resources Institute of New Zealand hosted a record breaking awards ceremony.

With 315 guests in attendance, the 18th annual NZ HR Awards not only became the most highly-attended event in its history, it also gave out the most awards to date.

Nineteen awards were presented, compared to just 13 handed out in 2016, with the Diversity and Inclusion Award being introduced for the first time.

One of the run-away winners of the night was the Warehouse Group which managed to secure three organisational awards for its efforts in corporate social responsibility, talent development and management, and HR technology.

The firm’s head of employment relations, Julie Simpson, also received two individual awards – one for HR Specialist of the Year and another for HR Person of the Year.

“Thank you very much,” said Simpson, upon accepting her first award. “I love what I do and I love working at the Warehouse Group.”

The full list of winners is below:

Emerging HR Practitioner of the Year: Amy Bonham

HR Generalist of the Year: Caroline Harvie

HR Specialist of the Year: Julie Simpson

HR Researcher of the Year: Professor Jane Parker MHRINZ

Volunteer of the Year: Claire Bourne

Award for Health, Safety and Wellbeing: Post Haste Limited

Award for Learning and Development Capability in the Public Sector: Counties Manukau District Health Board

Award for Corporate Social Responsibility: The Warehouse Group

Award for Talent Development and Management: The Warehouse Group

HR Business Contribution Award for Small Enterprises / Not for Profit Sector: Lifewise, APT, MMN

Award for HR Technology: The Warehouse Group

Award for Organisational Change and Development: The University of Auckland

The Christian Dahmen Memorial Award for HR Innovation: Cigna NZ

HRINZ Branch of the Year: Wild South

Supportive CEO of the Year in association with Strategic Pay: Lance Walker

Award for Workplace Engagement Programme of the Year: TSB Bank

Award for Recruitment Excellence: RWA Technology People

Award for Diversity and Inclusion: Noel Leeming Group

HR Person of the Year 2017: Julie Simpson

