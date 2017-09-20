Top HR figures to discuss mental health

An upcoming industry event is set to put the spotlight on workplace mental health as three senior HR figures prepare to discuss best-practice strategies and important obligations.
Jarrod Haar, professor of HR management at Auckland University of Technology, will be joined by Gordon Attwood, GM of Mind and Body, and Dr David Keane, director of the Art of Deliberate Success at the National HR Summit
in Auckland.
The esteemed trio will cover proactive mental health strategies, supporting an employee with metal health, best-practice guides to dealing with employee depression, anxiety and PTSD, as well as employer obligations regarding workplace stress and the impacts of formal disciplinary procedures.
The session will be moderated by Jane Parker, professor of employment relations and HR management at Massey University’s School of Management.
The event – which is due to take place on Tuesday 21 November – also features senior HR figures from a range of prominent New Zealand companies, including Vodafone, Beca and Countdown.
The full agenda – as well as further information about the event – can be found online
.
Early Bird discounts apply on registrations made on or before Friday 20 October – further discounts apply to team bookings of four or more delegates.
The National HR Summit New Zealand will be held at the Langham Hotel, Auckland on Tuesday 21 November.