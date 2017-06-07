Top law firm asks “R U OK?”

One of New Zealand’s leading law firms has announced a new physical wellness policy as part of its annual ‘R U OK?’ week, which is currently underway.

“Everyone goes through times when things are tough, it's not just work stress, but personal issues that affect us all at different times in our life,” says Lesley Elvidge, HR director at Russell McVeagh.

“'R U OK?' week aims to highlight to our people that there is help if they need it, whether this is talking to someone in their team, HR, the nurse or using the confidential, free counselling service.”

First launched in 2014, the dedicated ‘R U OK?’ week has steadily grown to encompass multiple activities and initiatives including health seminars, morning teas, a yoga class, breathing seminars, and massages.

This year, the firm used its annual ‘R U OK?’ week to launch its physical wellness policy which encourages employees to participate in physical activities and offers an allowance to spend on their chosen endeavour.

"Mental health is like physical health – you have to take active steps to look after it,” says Elvidge, who explains the ‘R U OK?’ week is a supplement to a number of ongoing wellbeing initiatives that run throughout the year.

These include an annual resilience program, a mindfulness program, and mental health awareness sessions with Kiwi comedian Mike King, who shares his personal battles with addiction and depression while encouraging others to open up.

“We want our staff to think about their colleagues and if they think someone needs help, to encourage them to get it or to speak to someone about it who can help,” says Elvidge.

“Facilitating discussions and checking in with each other play an important part of this, in addition to the firm offering the relevant services available to our staff such as counselling, unlimited sick leave and 'Catch Up Days.’”