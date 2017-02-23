Toughest interview questions revealed

HR professionals who are keen to make the interview process a little more challenging for candidates may want to take a look at a new list by Glassdoor after the employee review site revealed its 20 toughest questions of the last 12 months.

To compile the list, Glassdoor reviewed all interview questions submitted by users between the January 16, 2016 and January 15, 2017 before ranking them based on community feedback.

1. What on your CV is the closest thing to a lie?

Marketing and Communications, the Phoenix Partnership

2. What am I thinking right now?

Regional Director, TES Global

3. How would your enemy describe you?

Advertising Sales Grad Scheme, Condé Nast

4. If you had a friend who was great for a job and an identical person who was just as good, but your friend earned you £2,000 less, who would you give the job to?

Associate Recruitment Consultant, Hays plc

5. What’s the most selfish thing you’ve ever done?

Graduate Consultant, PageGroup

6. You are stranded on the moon with a group of other astronauts and you need to travel 200 miles back to base, here is a list of 15 items salvaged from the wreckage of the spacecraft you were travelling in. List them in order of importance.

Sales Employee, Turnstone Sales

7. If your best friend was here, what advice would he give?

CCP, American Express

8. Describe your biggest weakness. Then describe another

Forward Deployed Software Engineer, Palantir Technologies

9. How do you cope with repetition?

Product Specialist, Tesla Motors

10. How would you describe cloud computing to a seven-year-old?

Graduate Scheme, Microsoft

11. There are three people, each with different salaries, and they want to find the average of them without telling any of the other two their salary. How do they do it?

Technical Delivery Graduate, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

12. Who is your hero, and why?

Product Quality Employee, GE

13. What’s your biggest regret in managing people so far?

Area Director, Regus

14. What would you ask the CEO if you met him one day?

Performance Analyst, British Airways

15. You have 50 red and 50 blue objects. Split these however you like between two containers to give the minimum/maximum probability of drawing one of the colours.

Operations Analyst, Clearwater Analytics

16. What does social justice mean to you?

Content Marketing Manager, ThoughtWorks

17. What is your coping mechanism when you have a bad day?

Consultant, Switch Consulting

18. Are you a nice guy?

Product Manager, Badoo

19. Provide an estimate for the number of goals in the premier league

Management Accountant, VAX

20. Tell me about my childhood

Learning and Development Employee, Next





