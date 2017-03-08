Vodafone launches global program for women on career breaks

Vodafone has announced an ambitious new recruitment program today which aims to improve opportunities for women in the workplace and support those who are returning from career breaks.

“We are a company passionate about creating an inclusive environment that values all differences, and that’s by design rather than by chance,” said the firm’s New Zealand HRD, Anthony Welton.

Launched on International Women’s Day, the Vodafone ReConnect program is designed to attract talented women who have left the workplace for an extended period of time – in most cases to raise a family – but are ready to return to the workforce.

The initiative – described by Vodafone as the world’s largest recruitment program for women on career breaks – is set to run across 26 countries with a target of attracting 1,000 recruits within three years.

“One of the ways we’re creating a flexible workplace for ReConnect candidates in New Zealand is offering them the ability to work for four days and be paid for five for their first six months back at work,” said Antony.

Amber Quinnell, Vodafone New Zealand’s rural segment marketing manager, took part in the pilot ReConnect program after a 12 month career break to raise her first child.

“I’ve always been really career driven, so to take a year out from work to spend that time focussed on my daughter was a big decision,” she said. “Returning to work after being a stay-at-home mum can be really daunting, but it is manageable with the right support. ReConnect gave me this.”

The program is just another string in Vodafone’s bow when it comes to encouraging and supporting women in the workplace – already the firm offers a pioneering maternity policy, announced in March, 2015.

