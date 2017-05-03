HomeNews

Welcome announcement for Pumpkin Patch staff

by |

Head office employees from the now-defunct Pumpkin Patch have been told they will receive any outstanding holiday pay and redundancy entitlements despite being warned earlier in the year that reimbursement would be unlikely.

“When the business entered receivership, we were upfront with head office employees advising that any payment of entitlements would be unlikely, as [Pumpkin Patch] had no available assets to meet these entitlements,” said receiver Neale Jackson.

Despite previous reservations, Jackson and fellow receiver Brendan Gibson confirmed yesterday that adequate funds had been recovered to ensure all 153 head office employees would be paid what they are owed.

“Together with the management team, we continued to investigate any potential avenues of recovery,” said Jackson. “This has been a complex matter and consequently that process has taken some time.”

While there is now adequate funds to pay employees, Jackson and Gibson also confirmed that there would be a statutory preferential cap of $22,160 per person.

“Successfully recovering the funds is the best possible result for employees who, in this case, receive priority ahead of any other creditor,” added Jackson.

Jackson and Gibson – who are overseeing the receivership on behalf of KordaMentha – said employees with outstanding preferential entitlements are being notified directly with payment due to be made in mid-May.

MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRM Online forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRM ONLINE TV

HRM ONLINE TV

The Living Wage Movement has gained traction globally in rec ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2017 Key Media Pty Ltd