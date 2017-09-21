What do millennials really want at work?

They are optimistic. Twothirds are hopeful about their current employment prospects while another 65 per cent believe that even if they lost their main income source, they could find equally good, if not better, work in three months.

They are hardworking. Seventythree per cent work more than 40 hours a week and nearly one quarter work over 50 hours. Twenty-seven per cent expect to work until they are over 70 while 12 per cent say they will work until the day they die.

They are aware of what it takes to advance to the next level. Fortysix per cent say skills and qualifications, 45 per cent say performance at the current job, 35 per cent say experience through new roles or projects, 28 per cent say good connections, 23 per cent say opportunities and 17 per cent say thriving relationships with their managers and mentors.

They know what they want. They crave a stable career albeit with different organisations, expecting waves with changing direction, pace – and regular breaks. In fact, 84 per cent of respondents expect significant breaks during their working lives.

They are eager to learn. Millennials see the need to gain continuous new skills to highlight employability. 93 per cent value lifelong learning, and will even use their personal time and fork out cash from their own pockets on further training. 80 per cent consider learning a new skill a top factor when choosing a new job, and 22 per cent are even willing to take an extended break from work to gain new skills and qualifications.

They are dynamic. Asked what the right amount of time is to remain in one role before moving to another role or being promoted, twothirds say less than two years while another quarter say less than 12 months.

They know how to pause. Metime is a big consideration: 40 per cent plan on taking regular breaks to travel or simply relax.

Contrary to stereotypes that they are restless, lazy, entitled and self-centered, millennials – who by 2020 are expected to make up a third of the global workforce – are positive, hardworking and dynamic, according to a survey by The ManpowerGroup.Respondents talked to 19,000 millennials about their careers and work environments: what makes them different from the rest of the workforce, what motivates them, and what makes them stay with their employers.The Manpower Group – which finds work for 3.4 million people, about half of whom belong to this so-called digital generation – found that millennials, who exist in a fast-paced world, prefer career security to job security.They see their participation in the labour force not as a stint with any one organisation or role but as one long journey marked with hard work, constant learning, great interactions, occasional directional shifts and breaks – and a healthy dose of relaxation.According to the survey, millennials want money and remuneration (92 per cent), security and stability in the role (87 per cent) and holidays and time off (86 per cent). Another 80 per cent cite the opportunity to work with great people, and 79 per cent want the option of flexible working.There is a general positive attitude among those surveyed:The study found a curious difference between male and female respondents. While both appreciate time to themselves, women also want to have more time to care for others like children, older relatives, their partners. Some also express a desire to volunteer.Male respondents, however, have “priorities that focus on themselves.”