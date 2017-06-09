HomeNews

What makes a successful HR leader?

The 2017 Asia-Pacific HR Report will ask HR professionals across the region for their opinions on the current state of the industry.

The report will ask for feedback across a number of areas, from what makes a good HR leader to the biggest challenges currently facing the industry.

Now in its third year, the report receives thousands of responses from practitioners each year all wanting to make their voices heard in the biggest industry report of its kind.

All HR professionals that take part in the industry survey will go into a prize draw to win a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne. The survey closes on Friday 30 June.

The results of the APAC HR Report will be published on the HRD website in New Zealand, Australia and Asia.

