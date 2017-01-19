When does a ‘personality clash’ warrant disciplinary action?

Employees with attitudinal issues can create significant interpersonal conflicts in the workplace, but employers should tread very carefully when dealing with such difficult employees, especially when performance is not affected.
Mark Lawlor, Partner of Duncan Cotterill will be discussing how to discipline a ‘toxic’ employee legally at the Employment Law for HR Managers Masterclass
in March.
“The session will cover disciplinary measures when dealing with interpersonal conflicts and ‘personality clashes’ as well as advice on how to have a candid and honest conversation with an employee about their attitude or behaviour,” said Jemma Tolhurst, the event manager behind the upcoming masterclass.
The masterclass, brought to you by HRM, will be held on Wednesday 8 March at the Pullman Auckland.
