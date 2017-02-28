World’s “most boring” jobs revealed

A comprehensive survey of over 1,300 professionals has pinpointed which jobs are most mundane with HR just managing to escape the top 10.

Conducted by employment research firm Emolument, the study found that those in the legal profession were most prone to ennui with an incredible 81 per cent admitting they’re bored with their jobs.

Project managers came a close second at 78 per cent followed by those in support functions at 71 per cent and those in finance control at 68 per cent.

“Boredom at work is a key issue for firms trying to keep millennials engaged, especially in traditional industries such as accounting and legal jobs which can be perceived as dull while employers attempt to give young employees the satisfaction of making an impact in their work life in order to prevent them from moving on too swiftly,” said Emolument COO Alice Leguay.

Research and development professionals appeared least bored with Emolument pointing to employees’ inquisitive nature as the reason for why they remain alert and motivated. Those working in education and executive management were also found to be more upbeat.

When grouped according to rank, there was little difference in boredom levels between entry level employees (66 per cent) and CEOs, CTOs, and CFOs (65 per cent).

Job Percentage of bored workers Legal jobs 81 per cent Project management 78 per cent Support functions 71 per cent Finance control 68 per cent Consulting and accounting 67 per cent Financial services and banking 67 per cent Engineering 64 per cent Sales 61 per cent Marketing and communications 60 per cent IT 56 per cent HR 54 per cent Education 50 per cent Executive management 49 per cent Research and development 45 per cent

Overall, “bored” professionals outnumbered those who were “not bored” in 11 of the 14 jobs surveyed.



