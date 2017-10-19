Would you hire someone inexperienced but attractive?Any employer worth his or her salt would utter a resounding “no” in response to this question, but it appears United States President Donald Trump, when he was still only a businessman, might have other criteria in mind.Newly surfaced video from 2007 showed Trump taking questions at the Real Estate & Wealth Expo and entertaining a question from a woman named Juliette who asked how to apply to be a flight attendant on one of his jets, the NZ Herald reported.Responding to the question, Trump talked about meeting an attractive teenager who applied to be a waitress. He said he hired the girl anyway despite her lack of experience and asked her: “When can you start?”To Juliette, he said: “You can work on my plane anytime.”Trump then proceeded to likening his attraction to beautiful young woman to an alcoholic’s yearning for scotch.The video, published by Now This, emerges as the President’s campaign has been ordered by the court to hand over all documents pertaining to women and to his bragging about touching them inappropriately.The subpoena is in connection to the lawsuit filed by Summer Zevros, a former contestant on Trump’s reality show The Apprentice. Zevros alleges Trump kissed and grabbed her when she went to his bungalow at Beverly Hills Hotel to discuss a job in 2007.During the campaign, a 2005 audio of Trump bragging about his sexual conquests emerged. He could be heard saying: “When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything."Trump however dismissed allegations of sexual assault as fake news."All I can say is it's totally fake news - just fake. It's fake, it's made-up stuff. And it's disgraceful what happens," he said.