YWCA calls on fair-pay employers

Organisations with innovative approaches to pay equity are being asked to come forward as entries for the fourth annual YWCA Equal Pay Awards are now officially open.

“We are excited about the growing consciousness around this issue and welcome the opportunity to hear more inspiring stories from progressive, Kiwi organisations that are tackling the issue,” said Monica Briggs, CEO of YWCA Auckland.

In operation since 2014, the YWCA Equal Pay Awards have recognised a number of leading firms for their commitment to pay equity – including ANZ, IAG and Westpac – however, Briggs says employers shouldn’t be put off if their size or scope can’t match that of the corporate giants.

“Past winners of these awards will tell you there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to addressing equal pay,” she said. “That’s why thought leadership is part of the solution, as we look to the innovative approaches others have taken to close pay gaps and create fairer workplaces for the hardworking women of New Zealand.”

Even for those who are sure they wouldn’t make the winners’ podium, Briggs says the application process presents a valuable opportunity for firms to evaluate their policies and processes around gender equality.

“It is a methodology or check-list that roadmaps some of the many measures adopted to achieve a more gender inclusive and fair workplace,” she explained.

“We encourage employers to engage in the awards program – they may be pleasantly surprised and put themselves forward for entry, or discover policies and practices that need to be implemented if they are to address an issue that is becoming harder and harder to ignore.”

According to the latest Income Survey for June 2016, there is a 14 per cent gender pay gap in New Zealand based on the average hourly earnings between male and female workers. Up to 80 per cent of that gap is thought to be caused by factors like unconscious and conscious bias that impacts negatively on women’s recruitment and pay advancement.

“This has been a landmark year for wage equality in New Zealand and we want to see this progress continue,” said Briggs. “This awards program isn’t just about recognition and accolades, it’s about promoting change and showcasing the solutions.”

Entries for the YWCA Equal Pay Awards are now open, with a close date of Friday, 15th September 2017.

