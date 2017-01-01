Rise of the machines: HR and job automation

What the Living Wage Movement means for your company (views3314) The Living Wage Movement has gained traction globally in recent years. HRMTV sat down with Annie Newman, national convenor of the Living Wage Movement Aotearoa, to discuss why its popularity has grown and why there are significant benefits to employers who embrace and support the movement.

New Zealand takes strong stance on diversity (views4222) A leading expert in the area of diversity and inclusion says Kiwi employers have displayed “a clear and strong” approach in recent years.

Unconscious bias and big changes with Diversity Works (views4044) New Zealand's leading workplace equality advisor talks to HRM TV about the challenges facing Kiwi companies, how HR can overcome them and why they've recently undergone a major change.

The battle against unconscious biases (views3784) HR professionals strive to create diverse and inclusive workplaces but unconscious biases can undermine even the best efforts says industry expert Fezeela Raza.

Three leadership traits for building awesome corporate cultures (views6177) Every leader wants to create a strong, resilient corporate culture – but getting to that point requires bringing together multiple elements. HRMTV sat down with Sandy Hall, IBM’s best workplaces director, to chat about the three essential traits leaders must demonstrate to build a successful culture.

What’s in store for recruitment in 2016? (views4413) A new year means new trends in all aspects of business. The way employers recruit has undergone significant change in recent years, and service providers have responded. HRMTV sat down with Sean Walters and Jonathan Rice, co-founders of virtualRPO, about what’s in store for recruitment in 2016.

Awards success for drawing new recruits (views4450) After taking home two awards for their graduate recruitment campaign at the NZ Association of Graduate Employers Awards, Simpson Grierson's Louise Popplewell discusses how the firm draws new recruits.