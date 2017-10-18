Aussie TV network accused of gender inequality

A major Australian television network has lost one of its most popular hosts this week amid allegations of unfair pay practices.Lisa Wilkinson stepped down from her role on Channel Nine’s Today show after both parties were unable to reach a contract agreement – reports suggest Wilkinson had been demanding equal pay with male co-host Karl Stefanovic.An official statement from the channel said the show was “unable to meet her expectations” and was “disappointed” to find itself in the position.Fans quickly voiced their support for Wilkinson on social media with some praising her for taking a stand against pay disparity.“None us know the disparity between male & female hosts – but if that is the reason why Lisa Wilkinson has resigned – good on her!” wrote Melissa Hoyer, a journalist and media commentator.“Well done to Lisa Wilkinson. Somebody smart will snap her up and pay her what she is actually worth,” another person wrote.If the reports are true, it wouldn’t be the first time Channel Nine has faced allegations of ingrained workplace sexism – just last year, NRL Footy Show host Erin Molan was caught up in a pay scandal.According to the Daily Telegraph, Molan was said to be on a wage of $100,000 while her fellow host Beau Ryan was earning $800,000.Allegations also surfaced last year that female sports presenters including Molan and Yvonne Sampson were expected to fly economy to cover games while men such as Andrew Johns and Darren Lockyer flew business class.Women were also said to have made unpaid appearances on the network's sporting programs, with their male colleagues paid for the same duties, Newscorp reported.