Banks lauded for gender equality efforts

Including more women in leadership and treating them equally in the workplace makes economic sense because it improves the bottom line, said New Zealand Women’s Empowerment Principles Committee chairman Vicky Mee upon the announcement of the winners of the White Camellia Awards in Auckland this week.
ANZ Bank was supreme winner, while other awards were captured by Westpac, BNZ and Sovereign, all taking two categories each.
“All of the entrants deserve a pat on the back for showing real commitment to gender equality in the workplace, however, as always with these things – there can only be one winner,” said judge and UN Women National Committee Aotearoa New Zealand Vice President Angela McLeod.
Judge and EEO Commissioner Dr. Jackie Blue said: “The overall commitment of ANZ Bank to improving gender equality in their workplace and the pragmatic approach they are taking to empower women in their workplace put them head and shoulders above the rest.”
The White Camellia Awards celebrate organisational commitment to the WEPs, a UN Women and UN Global Compact initiative which encourages gender equality in the workplace.
The WEPs offer guidelines for businesses on how to empower women in the workplace, marketplace and community. Their development included an international multi-stakeholder consultation process, which began in March 2009 and culminated in their launch on International Women’s Day in March 2010.
The WEPs are:
Principle 1: Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality
Principle 2: Treat all women and men fairly at work – respect and support human rights and nondiscrimination
Principle 3: Ensure the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers
Principle 4: Promote education, training and professional development for women
Principle 5: Implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women
Principle 6: Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy
Principle 7: Measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality
“It was heartening to see big improvements in best practice for gender equality since we started these awards and we look forward to further progress and a gender equal New Zealand workplace in the future,” McLeod said.
The five organisations who make up the NZ WEPs Committee are: UN Women National Committee Aotearoa New Zealand, NZ Federation of Business & Professional Women, Human Rights Commission, Diversity Works
NZ and Zonta International District 16.
