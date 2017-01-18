HomeNews

Disability discrimination alive and well

by |
Disability discrimination is alive and well – that’s the worrying claim from one disappointed jobseeker who says over 400 of his job applications went unanswered, until he removed details about his genetic disorder.

Daryl Jones, who suffers from Marfan Syndrome, said he secured 12 interviews as soon as he concealed his disability – despite having to omit impressive achievements such being the disability advocate for the National Union of Students and as founding the Disability Sports Humber charity.

Even after 12 interviews, Jones is yet to secure a job. He says employers claim he doesn’t have enough experience or was not the most suited applicant for the position.

"I have a degree and when I've spoken to people they've said I have loads of qualifications and plenty of experience and can't understand why I can't get a job,” Jones told the Mirror.

The 27-year-old even says an able-bodied friend with the same experience secured a graduate job that Jones himself was told he was “underqualified” for.

“It’s disappointing,” Jones said. “Studies have shown people with disabilities do want to contribute, they want to have a job and earn money, but nobody will employ me.”

A 2013 disability survey found that 45 per cent of all disabled adults in New Zealand were employed, compared with 72 per cent of all non-disabled adults. In 2001, the employment rates were 40 percent for disabled adults and 70 percent for non-disabled adults.

Recent stories:

Amazon announces colossal hiring plan

Flexible work a cure for holiday blues?

Why emotional intelligence isn’t all it’s cracked up to be
 
MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRM Online forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRM ONLINE TV

HRM ONLINE TV

A leading expert in the area of diversity and inclusion says ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2017 Key Media Pty Ltd