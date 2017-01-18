Disability discrimination alive and well

Disability discrimination is alive and well – that’s the worrying claim from one disappointed jobseeker who says over 400 of his job applications went unanswered, until he removed details about his genetic disorder.Daryl Jones, who suffers from Marfan Syndrome, said he secured 12 interviews as soon as he concealed his disability – despite having to omit impressive achievements such being the disability advocate for the National Union of Students and as founding the Disability Sports Humber charity.Even after 12 interviews, Jones is yet to secure a job. He says employers claim he doesn’t have enough experience or was not the most suited applicant for the position."I have a degree and when I've spoken to people they've said I have loads of qualifications and plenty of experience and can't understand why I can't get a job,” Jones told the Mirror.The 27-year-old even says an able-bodied friend with the same experience secured a graduate job that Jones himself was told he was “underqualified” for.“It’s disappointing,” Jones said. “Studies have shown people with disabilities do want to contribute, they want to have a job and earn money, but nobody will employ me.”A 2013 disability survey found that 45 per cent of all disabled adults in New Zealand were employed, compared with 72 per cent of all non-disabled adults. In 2001, the employment rates were 40 percent for disabled adults and 70 percent for non-disabled adults.