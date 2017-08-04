Foodstuffs “committed” to fair treatment

Retail group Foodstuffs has denied claims it treats employees unfairly after workers launched a seven-day strike yesterday morning.

“As a business we are committed to treating our people fairly and we believe the offer we have put to the union is fair and reasonable,” sad CEO Chris Quin.

“Unfortunately, despite third party mediation, agreement has not been reached and the union decided to strike,” he added.

Around 70 workers from CTD Nesdale – a Foodstuffs distribution centre in South Auckland – officially launched strike action yesterday morning demanding improved employment conditions for temporary workers.

CTD Nesdale currently employs a labour hire company to provide contractors to support the business at certain times of the year. The contractors’ employment agreement is with the labour hire company which also manages their absenteeism.

“Most temps are still working with no guarantee of hours and very few protections under employment law,” claimed FIRST Union organiser Lisa Meto Fox.

“We’ve come across cases where temps were harassed simply for calling in sick,” she added.

Allegations also arose today that employees had been threatened with dismissal if they spoke to their union – however, this claim is yet to be proven.

“That's completely illegal because in New Zealand we have freedom of association and people can join a union if they wish," said Fox.

HRD reached out to Foodstuffs for clarification over the recent allegations but did not receive a response by the time of publication.