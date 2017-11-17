HomeNews

Kiwi CEO among world’s top diversity figures

A Kiwi chief executive has been named as one of the world’s top diversity figures, after a global list was released earlier today.

Bev Cassidy-MacKenzie, who heads up Diversity Works New Zealand, was included in the 2017 Global Diversity list alongside a raft of major names.

“It’s a real honour to be included in this list and I’m delighted to see the work our team has done to advance diversity and inclusion in workplaces receive global recognition,” said Cassidy-Mackenzie.

As the only New Zealander on the list, Cassidy-Mackenzie is flanked by senior figures from some of the world’s largest organisations, including Adidas, Barclays, Hewlett-Packard and Unilever.

Michael Barnett, board chair of Diversity Works New Zealand, said it was no surprise to see Cassidy-Mackenzie’s name on the impressive list.

“Bev has worked tirelessly to help organisations of all sizes across all sectors throughout the country maximise the business benefits of an inclusive workplace culture,” he said.

During her tenure at Diversity Works, Cassidy Mackenzie launched the New Zealand Diversity Survey – a bi-annual research project which provides a deeper understanding of the diversity issues which really matter to Kiwi businesses,

She also brought an internationally-researched Diversity Diagnostic tool to New Zealand which allows organisations to benchmark themselves against best-practice indicators.


