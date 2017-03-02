HomeNews

Kiwi HR event expands it reach

An industry-leading HR event is expanding its reach this year as organisers confirm three separate dates across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

“We saw a lot of interest from HR professionals in the South Island who just couldn’t make it up for one of last year’s events so we thought it was only fair to take the masterclass to them,” said event organiser Jemma Tolhurst.

The Employment Law for HR Managers Masterclass was held across Auckland and Wellington last year with senior figures from a number of New Zealand’s top law firms offering advice on the most challenging aspects of employment law.

This year, topics include bullying allegations and workplace investigations, absence management and mental health, as well as updates on the Health and Safety at Work Act and the Employment Relations Act.

The Employment Law for HR Managers Masterclass will be held in:

Auckland – Wednesday 8 March

Wellington – Wednesday 10 May

Christchurch – Thursday 11 May

 

More information on the upcoming events can be found online.

 

