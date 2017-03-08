Leading HR event gets underway

A leading industry event is currently underway at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel where several prominent employment lawyers will be offering their expert advice to New Zealand’s HR professionals.

Barrister and employment law specialist Catherine Stewart held the first session of the day, where she discussed recent amendments to the Employment Relations Act and explained how HR professionals can update their agreements to ensure compliance.



Bundle Findlay partner Sherridan Cook also took to the stage this morning where he discussed the “fiendishly difficult” Holidays Act update and clarified a number of ambiguous issues around parental leave.

Other topics set to be discussed on the day cover the Health and Safety at Work Act, workplace investigations and mental health and absence management – among others.

The Auckland masterclass is just the first of three events which two more planned – one in Wellington and one in Christchurch.

More information on the Employment Law for HR Masterclasses can be found online.

