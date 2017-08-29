London firm happy to offer hangover days

According to an international study by PwC, over-indulging on alcohol is the number one reason employees call in sick but very few admit they’re staying home due to a hangover – now, one UK organisation is attempting to change that.

Dice, a London- based ticketing platform, has introduced hangover days to its standard perk package with employees entitled to take four days off per year.

To make the whole process even easier, workers can call in with a hangover simply by sending music, beers and sick emojis to their boss. However, there is one caveat – to claim their hangover days, staff must either have spent the previous night at a music or work-related event.

“All our team live for music and some of the best deals in the industry happen after a gig,” said Dice CEO and founder Phil Hutcheon.

“We trust each other and want people to be open if they’re out late experiencing live music,” he continued. “There is no need for a fake sick bug.”

While employees at Dice are likely to have more nights out than the average worker, it’s still an issue most workplaces have to consider – in fact, one recent study found that 61 per cent of Wellington residents have gone to work hungover and 35 per cent have thrown a sickie.