Major bank named top employer for women

ANZ has been named Women’s Employer of the Year at the sixth annual New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.ANZ, including its insurance company OnePath Life, was cited for demonstrating exemplary commitment to supporting women in both policy and practice.“The judges were impressed by the number of women we have in our insurance business, our commitment to equal pay and ANZ’s range of policies to support women’s professional development,” said Craig Mulholland, Managing Director of Wealth.“With more than 9,300 employees, we are one of New Zealand’s largest companies, so we feel it is our duty to lead by example and foster the most diverse workforce in the region.”The award is given to companies demonstrating commitment and taking positive steps to improve gender equality and diversity across their organisations and the wider industry.Firms were evaluated on their remuneration policies, frameworks and programmes to support career progression and professional development for women, gender composition, parental leave and return-to-work programmes available to females and males.“As such, the business has put in a tremendous effort to build an environment where every employee is given every opportunity to learn or progress, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, profession, or other difference.Mulholland said ANZ intends to use diversity and people empowerment as a point of competitive advantage in the industry.The New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards are organised by the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIF).It is the leading membership, education, training and professional development organisation for the insurance and finance industry in the Asia-Pacific region.