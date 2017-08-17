HomeNews

National HR event to explore challenges in leadership and change management

by |
HRD’s National HR Summit New Zealand, previously known as the HRM Leaders Forum, will be returning to Auckland this November.

The conference will bring together HR leaders from some of the country’s top companies including Vodafone NZ, Christchurch International Airport and Southern Cross Health Society to address the key issues and challenges facing the profession. Topics include building a compelling business case for HR investment, mental health and wellness in today’s workplace, winning over change-resistant employees and HR technology strategies.

Click here to view the full preliminary agenda.

Super Saver discounts apply on registrations made on or before Friday 15 September; further discounts apply to team bookings of four or more delegates.

The National HR Summit New Zealand will be held at the Langham Hotel, Auckland on Tuesday 21 November.
 
MOST DISCUSSED
Performance reviews losing popularity

A new survey shows a third of Kiwi companies don’t think ann ... read more

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong ... read more

How to reduce the risk of ‘psychological injury’

We talk to three experts about initiatives to improve mental ... read more

YOUR COMMENT

HRD Forum is the place for positive industry interaction and welcomes your professional and informed opinion.

Name (required)
Comment (required)
By submitting, I agree to the Terms & Conditions

HRD TV

HRD TV

One of New Zealand’s leading employment lawyers explains how ... play

MOST READ

LATEST NEWS

Copyright © 2017 Key Media Pty Ltd