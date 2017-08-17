National HR event to explore challenges in leadership and change management

HRD
’s National HR Summit New Zealand
, previously known as the HRM Leaders Forum, will be returning to Auckland this November.
The conference will bring together HR leaders from some of the country’s top companies including Vodafone NZ, Christchurch International Airport
and Southern Cross Health Society
to address the key issues and challenges facing the profession. Topics include building a compelling business case for HR investment, mental health and wellness in today’s workplace, winning over change-resistant employees and HR technology strategies.
Click here
to view the full preliminary agenda.
Super Saver discounts apply on registrations made on or before Friday 15 September; further discounts apply to team bookings of four or more delegates.
The National HR Summit New Zealand will be held at the Langham Hotel, Auckland on Tuesday 21 November.