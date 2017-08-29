National makes parental leave pledge

Prime Minister Bill English has performed a policy U-turn over parental leave, promising to boost paid time off by four weeks if his party is re-elected.

“National will progressively extend paid parental leave from the current 18 weeks to 20 weeks on the first of July next year and 22 weeks on the first of July in 2019,” English said earlier today.

“Along with that, we’re making it more flexible,” he continued. “Currently, if a father wants to be at home in the first few weeks of a new-born’s life, they have to take annual leave or unpaid leave but under this package, […] parents will be able to take as much of that paid parental leave together as they want to.”

While the package may sound appealing to voters, the announcement comes just one year after English blocked proposed changes which would have extended paid parental leave to 26 weeks.

“After vetoing 26 weeks paid parental leave, which the majority of parliament voted for, Bill English has no credibility promising more weeks now,” said Labour MP Sue Moroney.

As well as increased parental leave, National’s newly-announced families package promises free dental care for pregnant women and new mothers, increased funding for IVF treatments, and the ability for more flexible student loan repayments.