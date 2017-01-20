Pumpkin Patch confirms more closures

The receivers of the Pumpkin Patch group have confirmed a further round of store closures today, with more than 500 employees set to lose their jobs.Administrator KordaMentha revealed today that 68 stores across Australia and New Zealand will close by Tuesday 31 January, resulting in the loss of up to 560 jobs. In addition, two earthquake-damaged stores that are currently closed will not be reopening.Assigned receiver Neale Jackson said the additional closures had been signalled in late November with staff well aware of what was to come.“All Pumpkin Patch staff are aware that the business is closing down and that stores will gradually close as stock is sold,” said Auckland-based Jackson.“Staff have been advised of impending closure dates and have access to EAP support services,” he continued, noting that they will receive holiday pay, outstanding wages and other preferential entitlements, up to the statutory cap in New Zealand.Head office staff have also been given notice that their employment will be coming to an end progressively over the coming weeks.“This has been a very difficult time for all Pumpkin Patch staff. We acknowledge and thank them for continuing to work diligently to see the closure process through,” said Jackson.The remaining 56 stores will close as and when stock is sold, through to mid-February.