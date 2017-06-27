Safetrac wins top Asia Pacific award

A wholly-owned subsidiary of leading law firm MinterEllison, Safetrac was awarded the following in partnership with its clients:

Platinum for Best Compliance Training Program – with Salmat Limited, for the delivery of a complete compliance training suite to Salmat's entire workforce within Australia and overseas

Platinum for Best Workplace Health and Safety Courseware – with Museums Victoria, for creating a bespoke training module on workplace safety that focused on handling hazardous substances within the Museum's vast artefacts collections

Gold for Best Bitesize Learning Design – with Australian Unity Limited, for creating a bespoke Aged Care-specific compliance training suite.

The awards highlight Safetrac’s expertise in delivering customised online courses to help businesses reduce risk and ensure compliance with legislation such as the 2015 Health and Safety at Work Act.

Dr Ross Patterson, Founder of Safetrac and Partner at MinterEllisonRuddWatts says: “It’s great to receive recognition for the excellent work we’ve delivered in the past year. We’re very proud of our courses and easy to use online platform, and these awards further cement our position as a market leader for compliance training.”

The annual LearnX Impact Awards are run by the LearnX Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation promoting innovative workforce learning and supporting technologies. The awards are open to individuals, teams and enterprises from the corporate, education and public-service sectors worldwide that have implemented or released a project/solution relating to the development and management of enterprise talent.

Learn more about Safetrac’s compliance courses at safetrac.co.nz