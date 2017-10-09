The most important program for HR to create

A senior HR figure is urging other industry professionals to consider implementing a numeracy and literacy program in their workplace after she saw incredible results within her own organisation.“I can’t believe more companies don’t do it,” says Sharon Scott, national HR manager for Waste Management. “I think it’s fantastic and the government even provides funding for it.”The refuge collection company was recently recognised at the Diversity Awards for its outstanding Skills First initiative which aimed to boost the numeracy and literacy skills of its workforce.Scott – who’s been with the firm since 2014 – says there have been countless benefits to the program, primarily in safety.“We’re an organisation working in a high-risk industry – our drivers and labourers need to understand and act on information we give them to get home safely,” says Scott.“However, I think we were making assumptions about people’s comprehension of what we were saying to them,” she continues.“A big thing that’s come from the program is that not only do people have a better understanding of safety instructions but they also have the confidence to say something if they don’t understand it.”As well as improving safety, Scott says the program has opened up development opportunities for employees and is helping alleviate problematic talent shortages.“We’ve had people who, having done that program, have moved on to a Level 2 National Certificate in Engineering, we’ve had people who want to change their career pathway to be a truck driver which we have a shortage of, and we have people aspiring to do a Level 4 National Certificate in Frontline Supervision,” says Scott.While he increased opportunities are helping to build a solid talent pipeline, Scott says it’s also boosting the self-confidence and self-worth of staff – many of whom now feel a sense of heightened loyalty for the company.“People feel that Waste Management has done something for them personally and they really seem to appreciate that,” says Scott. “The program has done so much for their sense of pride how they feel about themselves and their colleagues.”The improved communication skills have also brought better interpersonal relationships for employees and Scott says employees are now equipped to deal with conflict in a constructive way.It’s a development that’s not only impacting the workplace but also the wider community – something Scott says was somewhat unexpected.“People have given presentations and talked about how the program has helped them at home, how it’s helped them dealing with their partner, their teenage children, their wider family,” she tells HRD.“A lot of them now feel like they’ve become role models to somebody in their family or community which is awesome, it’s a really lovely spin-off.”Cliff, who works at Waste Management’s Lunn Ave Workshop, is one such employee who says the program has had a direct impact on his family life.“I’m proud I’m finally doing something for myself because I always encourage my son to do his best and I’ve got no qualifications to back it up, so now I’m finally getting something so I can show him…. sometimes we sit together at the table and do our work together,” he says.Otila, who works at the firm’s Seaview Recycling plant has also noticed an impact in her community.“I opened up since the course. In a group, I can talk. In the community I’m more able to help my friends as well as the way they talk to their kids. I tell them to encourage them, instead of telling them off. I got this from the course.”