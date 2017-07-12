Timaru employer to pay $14K over employment breaches

A Canterbury company has been ordered to pay almost $14,000 following a string of employment breaches involving migrant workers.

Kings Curry House Limited – an Indian restaurant in Timaru – failed to pay minimum wage and correct holiday pay to three foreign nationals. It also made unlawful deductions and failed to keep accurate holiday and leave records.

“The Labour Inspectorate takes these kinds of cases very seriously,” said regional manager David Milne. “Not only do these employers breach the rights of their employees, they also gain an unfair advantage over the wider business community who are good employers and meet all their obligations.”

In this case, the employer withheld final holiday pay from two employees when they left and failed to match a national rise in the minimum wage for another worker.

“While they fixed the issue when they became aware of it and paid arrears back to the employee, this penalty is a good reminder the onus is on the employer to get it right and ignorance is no excuse,” said Milne.

Ultimately, the Employment Relations Authority ordered Kings Curry House, trading as Tandoori King, to pay $6,000 in penalties, in addition to the $7,865.21 in arrears already paid to staff.

“Every employer in New Zealand must provide their employees with all their entitlements, such as at least the minimum wage for every hour worked – anything less will not be tolerated,” reminded Milne.