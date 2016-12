Top articles from 2016

From a revolutionary health and safety act to multiple executive appointments, it’s certainly been an eventful year for New Zealand’s HR sector. Here, we look back at the highest ranking articles which got Kiwis clicking in 2026.Almost a year later and HR professionals are still getting to grips with the Health and Safety at Work Act which saw New Zealand move towards an Australian model.A major merger coupled with a bullying claim landed one large communications firm in hot water.The HR professional, who was working in a law firm, was jailed for three years after a judge said she’d been motivated by greed, rather than need.The Human Resources Institute of New Zealand held their annual awards evening in February with readers keen to find out who took home a trophy.While the change didn’t come into force until April, the government confirmed a minimum wage increase of 50 cents – lifting the rate from $14.75 to $15.75.A global technology brand accidentally fired 30 employees when bureaucracy and incompetence momentarily combined.What makes a team great? HR pros from the tech giant set out to answer the question but were surprised by the results.You don’t necessarily have to wait three consecutive days, revealed one leading employment law yer.The CEO of an award-winning New Zealand workplace told HRM that the burden shouldn’t lie solely on HR’s shoulders.Published on April 1, this story about a controversial employment Act may not have been entirely as it seemed…Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse reprimanded employers for turning to international hire companies too soon.The new health and safety laws could extend beyond the workplace and into the pub, said one leading employment law yer.An award-winning industry professional spoke out about the state of HR, saying something far better is on the horizon.It isn’t poor compensation, inadequate training or a lack of recognition – so what is it?A leading catering and facility management company failed to adequately deal with bullying allegations, according to the ERA.The former TV personality turned politician became the first accredited living wage employer in the city.Kiwi favourite Trade Me rebelled against cookie-cutter corporate values to include a genuine, empowering principle.The top accountancy firm has officially relaxed its rules on work wear – just weeks after one receptionist was sent home for refusing to wear heels.From software companies to coffee roasters – there are now a full 58 accredited Living Wage employers in New Zealand.The company’s New Zealand operation elected a long-term partner as its executive leader.The 17-year-old was airlifted to hospital where he is in a stable condition after suffering serious pelvic injuries.The support carer who fought for minimum wage has had her ground-breaking 2015 win reversedThe airline’s CEO spoke out after employees were pictured in compromising images online.The financial services firm has scrapped multi-stage assessments in a bid to appease frustrated millennials.IBM Kenexa confirmed the finalists of its annual Best Workplaces Survey and Awards.The occupational health and safety regulator announced its latest chief executive, who went on to take the reins mid-December.The head of a leading business group says the salary scheme is populist but with plenty of flaws.HRM asked an expert in the field to share his thoughts on how October’s big announcement would impact employers.The pest control company is being brutally honest about what it expects from its potential employees.A production firm owned by the industry giant came under fire after Hollywood star Harrison Ford was crushed beneath a hydraulic door.They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong could cost you your credibility, warned one industry expert.One professor who studied employers in the aftermath of Christchurch’s 2011 quakes shared his thoughts on organisational recovery.Figures suggest Kiwi workers prefer having a set dress code but one industry lawyer said HR should be careful when a drafting a policy.The major manufacturer also revealed it would be combining HR with another department – a move it admits is “different”.The Story host may have landed HR in hot water after she suggested she’d known for months that the show would be axed.The organisation, which has long-opposed probation periods, says it will be monitoring Bill English’s performance over the next three months.