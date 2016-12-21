HomeNews

Top articles from 2016

From a revolutionary health and safety act to multiple executive appointments, it’s certainly been an eventful year for New Zealand’s HR sector. Here, we look back at the highest ranking articles which got Kiwis clicking in 2026.

January

Impending health and safety laws send shockwaves across NZ

Almost a year later and HR professionals are still getting to grips with the Health and Safety at Work Act which saw New Zealand move towards an Australian model.

$12K fine for Kiwi employer’s good-faith breach

A major merger coupled with a bullying claim landed one large communications firm in hot water.

Christchurch HR manager jailed over $400K theft 

The HR professional, who was working in a law firm, was jailed for three years after a judge said she’d been motivated by greed, rather than need.
 
February

Winners announced at NZ HR awards

The Human Resources Institute of New Zealand held their annual awards evening in February with readers keen to find out who took home a trophy.

Increase to minimum wage confirmed

While the change didn’t come into force until April, the government confirmed a minimum wage increase of 50 cents – lifting the rate from $14.75 to $15.75.

‘Oops’: Reaction to firing 30 employees accidentally

A global technology brand accidentally fired 30 employees when bureaucracy and incompetence momentarily combined.
 
March

“We were dead wrong,” admits Google HR team

What makes a team great? HR pros from the tech giant set out to answer the question but were surprised by the results.

When can HR legally ask for a sick note?

You don’t necessarily have to wait three consecutive days, revealed one leading employment lawyer.

“Engagement and culture are not HR issues.”

The CEO of an award-winning New Zealand workplace told HRM that the burden shouldn’t lie solely on HR’s shoulders.

April

“Ridiculous” legislation sees HR-language banned

Published on April 1, this story about a controversial employment Act may not have been entirely as it seemed…

NZ minister promises immigration crack down

Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse reprimanded employers for turning to international hire companies too soon.

Kiwi employers warned about “after-work” drinks

The new health and safety laws could extend beyond the workplace and into the pub, said one leading employment lawyer.

May

“HR is dead and hooray for that.”

An award-winning industry professional spoke out about the state of HR, saying something far better is on the horizon.

The number one reason employees move on

It isn’t poor compensation, inadequate training or a lack of recognition – so what is it?

$15K pay-out for “humiliated” employee

A leading catering and facility management company failed to adequately deal with bullying allegations, according to the ERA.

June

TV star makes HR history in Rotorua

The former TV personality turned politician became the first accredited living wage employer in the city.

“Don’t be a d**k” – HR head

Kiwi favourite Trade Me rebelled against cookie-cutter corporate values to include a genuine, empowering principle.

PwC abolishes employee dress code

The top accountancy firm has officially relaxed its rules on work wear – just weeks after one receptionist was sent home for refusing to wear heels.

July

Full list of Living Wage employers revealed

From software companies to coffee roasters – there are now a full 58 accredited Living Wage employers in New Zealand.

PwC announces new CEO

The company’s New Zealand operation elected a long-term partner as its executive leader. 

Teen worker crushed on Waiheke ferry

The 17-year-old was airlifted to hospital where he is in a stable condition after suffering serious pelvic injuries.

August

Kiwi’s landmark wage case overturned

The support carer who fought for minimum wage has had her ground-breaking 2015 win reversed

Air NZ boss addresses social media scandal

The airline’s CEO spoke out after employees were pictured in compromising images online.

KPMG confirms recruitment overhaul

The financial services firm has scrapped multi-stage assessments in a bid to appease frustrated millennials.

September

Finalists for NZ’s best workplaces announced

IBM Kenexa confirmed the finalists of its annual Best Workplaces Survey and Awards.

WorkSafe names new CEO

The occupational health and safety regulator announced its latest chief executive, who went on to take the reins mid-December.

CEO slams living wage as “just bad business”

The head of a leading business group says the salary scheme is populist but with plenty of flaws.

October

How NZ’s immigration changes will affect you

HRM asked an expert in the field to share his thoughts on how October’s big announcement would impact employers.

Otago job ad slams “s**t-stirring whingers”

The pest control company is being brutally honest about what it expects from its potential employees.

$2.8M fine for Disney over “deplorable” safety incident

A production firm owned by the industry giant came under fire after Hollywood star Harrison Ford was crushed beneath a hydraulic door.

November

The worst thing HR can do in a difficult conversation

They’re part and parcel of being in HR but getting it wrong could cost you your credibility, warned one industry expert.

Top academic offers post-quake advice

One professor who studied employers in the aftermath of Christchurch’s 2011 quakes shared his thoughts on organisational recovery.

Dress codes: Why HR has to get it right

Figures suggest Kiwi workers prefer having a set dress code but one industry lawyer said HR should be careful when a drafting a policy.

December

Coca-Cola Amatil names new HR boss

The major manufacturer also revealed it would be combining HR with another department – a move it admits is “different”. 

Does du Plessis-Allan’s departure mean trouble for HR?

The Story host may have landed HR in hot water after she suggested she’d known for months that the show would be axed.

Union puts new PM on 90-day trial

The organisation, which has long-opposed probation periods, says it will be monitoring Bill English’s performance over the next three months.
 
