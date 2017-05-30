Top Kiwi firms commit to diversity reporting

A new diversity reporting framework has been adopted by forty-four of New Zealand’s leading organisations as they continue to push towards workplace equality and fairer representation.

Developed by Champions for Change and launched today, the reporting framework targets gender and ethnicity representation within workforces and corporate boards across the country.

Co-chair Dame Jenny Shipley said that developing clear targets and metrics to measure diversity and inclusion is critical to breaking entrenched patterns that can prevent firms from achieving their full potential.

“As Champions for Change, these leaders are stepping up to take the lead in holding themselves accountable to an agreed set of consistent reporting standards and in doing so will be benchmarking their efforts and progress amongst their peer group as they strive towards achieving truly diverse and inclusive leadership in their organisations,” she said.

“By voluntarily coming together to share their workforce diversity data, they intend to learn from each other as they develop a much richer understanding of how New Zealand is making the best use of our people and in doing so achieve much greater social and economic performance and prosperity for our companies and our country.”

Law firm Russell McVeagh is among the organisations to commit to the reporting framework and CEO Gary McDiarmid said it’s “extremely powerful” to see the voluntary pledge from so many Kiwi companies.

“This shows that this country's top business leaders recognise the benefits associated from embracing the richness of diversity and inclusion,” he said.

“The reporting framework will help New Zealand's business leaders to think differently about how we are serving this country's young talent and what type of opportunities and organisational cultures we need to be developing within our organisations," he added.