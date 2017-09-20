Union slams NZ Post over “toxic” workplace

The Postal Workers Union of Aotearoa has slammed New Zealand Post over its toxic workplace after one employee was forced to work alongside a threatening and abusive supervisor.Jessica Peebles, who worked at the Hamilton delivery branch, claims she was regularly harassed over a period of eight months – harassment which included two death threats.“My supervisor approached a mutual friend of ours, who was told that I had to watch out because she wanted to stand over me with a knife,” said Peebles. “The supervisor also told me directly that her family wanted to kill me, and that she had convinced them not to.”As well as being the subject of serious threats, Peebles says she was regularly scrutinised and taken aside by the supervisor for inappropriate personal questions.New Zealand Post recognised the bullying and upheld the allegation of the first death threat – however, Peebles says the company ignored her requests to not work with the abusive supervisor.“It is unacceptable that they were both expected to continue working in the same location despite the fact that Ms Peebles was harassed and threatened by a direct superior,” said Sandy Hildebrandt, a representative for the Postal Workers Union of Aotearoa.“The staff report that the Hamilton branch is an absolutely toxic place,” continued Hildebrandt. “The company is doing nothing to address the lack of responsibility among management.”HRD New Zealand contacted New Zealand Post for comment but the organization declined to elaborate on the matter.“We are aware of the complaint made by Jessica Peebles and our discussions with her are ongoing, however we do not comment on employment relation matters relating to staff members,” said a spokesperson.