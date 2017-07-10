Vodafone leads way with LGBT initiatives

Communications giant Vodafone has been named one of the best employers in the world when it comes to providing an inclusive environment for LGBT staff.

Compiled by UK-based charity Stonewall, the list recognises organisations that are making meaningful strides in achieving LGBT equality across multiple areas including policy, staff engagement, leadership, procurement and community engagement.

“As a large employer we believe we have a responsibility to take a lead on issues that are important to our staff and also to our customers,” said Antony Welton, HR director of Vodafone New Zealand.

“We know we are at our best when our people are at their best and being an inclusive workplace is an important part of achieving that,” he added.

Kirstin Te Wao, Vodafone New Zealand’s diversity and inclusion lead, agreed with Welton and said the company was actively encouraging a deeply embedded culture of inclusion.

“Over the past year Vodafone New Zealand has established an LGBT+ employee network, the Vodafone NZ Rainbow Whānau, whose purpose is to support and celebrate our Rainbow community while helping Vodafone have a better understanding of working with the LGBT+ employees,” said Te Wao.

“Over the next year, the Rainbow Whanau will contribute to training of staff helping LGBT+ customers, updating internal systems to include non-binary titles and gender options as well as acquiring the Rainbow Tick, an accreditation mark that recognises organisations who practise safe and inclusive environments for our Rainbow colleagues.”