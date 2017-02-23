Winners announced at HR awards

Hundreds of industry heads gathered at Auckland’s SkyCity Convention Centre tonight where the Human Resources Institute of New Zealand hosted a record-breaking awards ceremony.



With 315 guests in attendance, the 18th annual NZ HR Awards not only became the most highly-attended event in its history, it also gave out the most awards to date.



“This year’s finalists and winners have demonstrated an extraordinary level of achievement in their categories,” said Chris Till, chief executive of HRINZ. “With a record number of awards being presented, this evening highlights how truly impactful our profession is in workplaces.”





Guests are seated at the 18th annual NZ HR Awards, held at Auckland's SkyCity Convention Centre Nineteen awards were presented, compared to just 13 handed out in 2016, with the Diversity and Inclusion Award being introduced for the first time.



One of the run-away winners of the night was the Warehouse Group which managed to secure three organisational awards for its efforts in corporate social responsibility, talent development and management, and HR technology. The firm’s head of employment relations, Julie Simpson, also received two individual awards – one for HR Specialist of the Year and another for HR Person of the Year. “Thank you very much,” said Simpson, upon accepting her first award. “I love what I do and I love working at the Warehouse Group.”





Amy Bonham, winner of the Emerging HR Practioner of the Year Award, speaks to HRM about the win.



The full list of tonights winners:

Emerging HR Practitioner of the Year in association with Melbourne Business School: Amy Bonham

HR Generalist of the Year in association with Melbourne Business School: Caroline Harvie

HR Specialist of the Year: Julie Simpson

HR Researcher of the Year: Professor Jane Parker MHRINZ

Volunteer of the Year: Claire Bourne

Award for Health, Safety and Wellbeing in association with Southern Cross Health Society: Post Haste Limited

Learning and Development Capability in the Public Sector in association with the Skills Organisation: Counties Manukau District Health Board

Award for Corporate Social Responsibility: The Warehouse Group

Award Talent Development and Management in association with Lee Hecht Harrison: The Warehouse Group

HR Business Contribution Award for Small Enterprises / Not for Profit Sector: Lifewise, APT, MMN

Award for HR Technology in association with ELMO Talent Management: The Warehouse Group

Award for Organisational Change and Development in association with Human Synergistics: The University of Auckland

The Christian Dahmen Memorial Award for HR Innovation in association with ON-Brand Partners!: Cigna NZ

HRINZ Branch of the Year: Wild South

Supportive CEO of the Year in association with Strategic Pay: Lance Walker

Award for Workplace Engagement Programme of the Year in association with Gallup: TSB Bank

Award for Recruitment Excellence: RWA Technology People

The Award for Diversity and Inclusion: Noel Leeming Group

HR Person of the Year 2017: Julie Simpson



