WorkSafe’s anti-fun reputation just a “myth”

New Zealand’s workplace health and safety regulator has rejected its anti-fun image and said employers shouldn’t over-think any fun activities they have planned for the Easter period.

“Any suggestion that we might be taking the fun out of life is just a myth,” said Jo Pugh, WorkSafe’s deputy general manager of assessments.

Pugh made the comment as she was offering advice to employers who may be considering holding Easter activities for their workforce, including on-site egg hunts.

“Don’t over-think it as this is good staff bonding, and we have no intention at all of inserting ourselves into it – in fact there’ll likely be a few chocolate chases in our offices too,” she said.

“All the now one-year-old Health and Safety at Work Act requires is that you’ve thought about the risks and how to manage them,” she added.

The organisation urged employers to use common sense when hiding Easter eggs so employees don’t have to venture into any unsafe areas and suggested HR conduct a risk assessment.

“What could happen if staff ended up banging heads chasing the same egg? What would happen if someone slipped on the stairs racing floor to floor to get an egg? That’s the sort of thing we want you to think about.”

