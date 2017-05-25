Major manufacturer names new HR head

A major New Zealand manufacturer has announced a round of executive appointments this week with industry veteran Dion Orbell taking the top HR spot.

Orbell, who has close to 20 years’ experience in the HR industry, was named chief people officer by Buckley Systems – a global exporter of precision electro magnets.

The Auckland-based exec joins Buckley Systems from building supplier Carters, where he served as national people and capability manager since 2014.

Prior to his role at Carters, Orbell has held senior HR positions at Auckland Transport, Bunnings, New Zealand Post, Kohler and DHL.

During his stint at Kohler, Orbell took the position of GM of HR for New Zealand and Australia while also leading HR teams across Thailand, China and the USA.

Buckley Systems also named Boston-based Bill Dodge as its new CEO, engineering veteran Arron Sands as its COO, and experienced exec Doug Lennon as its CFO.

“These four appointments strengthen our executive team,” said Bill Buckley, the company’s founder and managing director. “We have a full complement of senior staff as we move through 2017 and the global growth opportunities that it presents.”

The other executive team members are managing director Bill Buckley, chief technical officer Chris Philpott and chief science and innovation officer Morgan Dehnel.

Recent stories:

Are ethics really worth more than a good wage?

Should you celebrate Pink Shirt Day?

HRM Online reveals HRD rebrand